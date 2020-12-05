Louis (Uncle Louie) Delia, 93, of Elm Street, Brockway, PA, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on May 18, 1927, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Frances Paladino Delia.
Louie lived in his family home his entire life. Retired, he had been employed at Brockway Glass as a machine operator. He was a U.S. Army WWII veteran.
Uncle Louie was a humble, compassionate man who loved God and served him well. He loved his family, his community and his neighbors. Everyone called him "Uncle Louie." Whenever his name was spoken it was always followed by "such a nice guy." He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, the American Legion and the Brockway Sportsmen's Club. He loved to walk and did so for many years all around Brockway. He always had a garden and loved fresh vegetables. He helped so many people driving them to doctor appointments and visiting them in hospitals and nursing homes. He and a small group of friends were well known at local restaurants.
Louie is survived by a sister, Eleanor Aravich of DuBois. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Barbara (Rich) Greenwald, Ralph Delia, Robert (Julie) Delia, Debbie Delia, Michael Delia, Rich (Brenda "Bo") Delia, Ronald Delia, Judith Billock, Janet Burnside, Gary Aravich, Gene Aravich, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ralph, Joeffrey and William Delia; and a sister, Christine Delia.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded Monday morning at the cemetery by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice
.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.