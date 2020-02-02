Home

Matevish & Matevish Funeral Home
307 N Center St
Ebensburg, PA 15931
(814) 472-7520
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Matevish & Matevish Funeral Home
307 N Center St
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matevish & Matevish Funeral Home
307 N Center St
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Ebensburg , PA
Louis J. Foradori


1937 - 2020
Louis J. Foradori Obituary
Louis J. Foradori Jr., of Ebensburg, PA, age 82, died Jan. 24, 2020 in Ebensburg, PA.

Born on April 5, 1937, in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of Louis J. and Antoinette (Garofolo) Foradori. He was preceded in death by parents and granddaughter, Anna Steg's fiancé, Sgt. Ben Hines, USMC KIA in Afghanistan on April 8, 2018.

Survived by his wife, former Martha (Welton); children, Jan Steg (Jim), Vienna, VA, Lisa M. Foradori (Falls Church, VA), Steven L. (Lisa A. Niebauer), McKinney, Texas; granchildren Anna Steg, Emily Steg and Sara (Hand) Casado (Ron); sisters-in-law Lois Morrison and June Welton and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was the retired and former owner of Lou's Meat Market in Ebensburg, a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge #681 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4963. Lou loved going to fishing camp with his son and lifelong buddies. He enjoyed beach vacations with his family and nieces and nephews. He was a Slippery Rock football fan for many years. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and entertaining. Lou always put the needs of others before his own.

The Foradori family is grateful for the love and support during Lou's illness given by caregivers at Rebekah Manor/Cambridge and the nurses and staff of 365 Hospice.

Special thanks to Lou and Martha's friends who have been incredibly supportive during this time.

Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home in Ebensburg, where a vigil wake service will be held. Funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Ebensburg with the Rev. Brian Warchola officiating. Internment will be held at Holy Name Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or Holy Name School Angel Fund.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 2, 2020
