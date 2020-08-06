Luann M. Ackley, age 66 of Akron, OH died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on August 24, 1953, in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis J. and Ethel A. (Bish) Baughman. Her mother survives and lives in Reynoldsville, PA.
She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Luann was a registered nurse and had worked for AETNA Insurance.
She loved to go bowling, belonged to a camping club and loved her cats.
Luann is survived by her daughter, Michelle Borris of Rock Creek, OH; one brother, Ronald Baughman of Emporium, PA; one sister Judy Griswold of Mt. Jewett, PA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ackley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Dave Woods officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
