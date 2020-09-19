1/1
Lucrisha "Lu" Shephard
1938 - 2020
Lucrisha D. E. "Lu" Shephard, 82, DuBois, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March 14, 1938, in Boone Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Cora (McDivitt).

On June 16, 1957, she married Elmer Shephard in DuBois. He survives.

Lu graduated from Huston Township-Penfield High School. For 30 years, she was a secretary/bookkeeper for the Salvation Army. She was most recently employed at Sheetz as a cashier. Lu enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church.

In addition to her husband, Lu is survived by a son, Ron (Amy) Shephard, Falls Creek, two grandchildren, Amber and Noah, two great-grandchildren, Ariella and Cheyenne Thomas, a brother, Alex Hutchins, Washington, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Shephard.

Friends and family will be received Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. David Nagele officiating. Interment will be in Mountain Cemetery in Brockport, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
