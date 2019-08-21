|
Lynn Ann Hochrein, age 65, was carried peacefully to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019, while living with her son in State College. She was born March 29, 1954 to Edward and Isabel (Fink) Hochrein in DuBois, PA, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her brother Michael Charles Hochrein.
Lynn was a 1972 graduate of DuBois Area High School, and she graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1990. She served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 189 in Sebastian, FL. She was married for 25 years (Daniel Waite) and had 2 sons. She worked in the Pennsylvania State Workers Compensation Office of Adjudication Resources in Greensburg, PA as an administrative assistant for 20 years and had recently retired to Sebastian, Florida to focus on fun and spending time with her sisters. She spent a lot of time volunteering and coaching for Special Olympics. She also dedicated a lot of time and energy to her church, wherever she lived.
She is survived by sisters Barbara (Jerry) Weber and Cynthia Hochrein, sons Michael (Kimberly DePaoli) Waite and Jeremy (Lauren Stang) Waite, grandsons Christian Waite, Nathan Waite, Matthew Waite and Zander Waite, and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her request was to be cremated without a funeral or viewing, but a celebration of life at the convenience of her family. Burial will be at the Westmoreland County Memorial Park Cemetery sometime surrounding her celebration.
In lieu of flowers Lynn (and her family) are asking for donations be made to the Special Olympics of Indian River County in Florida in memory of Lynn Hochrein, and in honor of Cindy Hochrein. Send checks to: Special Olympics Florida IRC, 2300 Virginia Ave., Suite 210, Ft. Pierce FL, 34982.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 21, 2019