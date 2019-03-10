Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Felicia Rosman. View Sign

Mabel Felicia Rosman, 96, of Clearfield, PA, and a long time resident of Deland, FL, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her daughter and son in-laws home in Deland, FL. She was born January 3, 1923, in Cardiff, PA.

For 20 years she owned the Little Haven Restaurant in Penfield, PA. She also owned Mabel's Pizza Shop in Clearfield for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Silvio Calliari; husband, Aaron Rosman; daughter, Mary Rosman; granddaughter, Courtney Rosman; son in-law, Richard Meyer; and her parents, Joseph and Marie (Serafini) Calliari.

She is survived by sons Claron (Mary Ann) Rosman of DuBois, and Raymond (Shelly) Rosman of Olanta; daughters, Carol Meyer, of Deland, Anita (John) Ross of Deland and Cindy (Tom) Hackett of Indianapolis; brothers Carl Calliari of Sabula, Leo Calliari of Penfield; sister, Irene Gregori of Force; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home in Penfield, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force, PA, with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery beside her husband.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

