Madeline M. Ferguson, 86, DuBois, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born January 12, 1933, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Elizabeth A. (Mullan) Baker.
Madeline worked as a secretary for a radon company in Indianapolis, Indiana as well as for a psychiatrist. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Madeline enjoyed cooking.
Madeline is survived by her nieces and nephews, Marlene (Dan) Duttry, Art (Jayne) Whitmore, and Patricia Sweesy, and her great-nieces and nephews, Kristin Duttry, Jana Davidson, Marissa Whitmore, and Rachael Whitmore. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Baker, Josephine Whitmore, and Eileen Sweesy, her nephews, Joseph and Michael Whitmore, and her niece, Kathleen Osekoski.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 15 Robinson St., DuBois, PA 15801.
