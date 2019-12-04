|
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull, age 95, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Hollywood, S.C.
Born in Luthersburg, Pa., on June 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Wachob.
She married John R. Stull of Chestnut Grove, Pa., in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1994.
Peg was an avid golfer and set course records in Pennsylvania and Florida. She was a club champion many times and the Johnstown, Pa., city champion several times. Her other passion was baseball, and she watched every Tampa Bay Rays game from April to October.
She is survived by her brother, Lester Wachob of Luthersburg, Pa.; two children, Jill and her husband John Crocker of Hollywood, S.C., and Jan and her husband Edward Obreza of Boulder, Colo.; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers: Lynn, Frederick, James and Charles; and two sisters (Dolores and Annabelle), all of whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will follow in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2019