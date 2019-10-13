|
Margaret C. Bloom, 88, of Grampian, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Ridgeview Elder Care in Curwensville.
Margaret was born November 12, 1930, in Detroit Michigan to the late Earl and Helen (Moore) Campbell. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian where she was on the finance committee and was a 1948 graduate of St. Francis School in Clearfield. She retired from Helmbold & Stewart of Clearfield. She also belonged to the IAAP Secretary Association.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lynn L. Bloom. They were married May 22, 1954. One son, Jerry Bloom of Curwensville; one daughter, H. Susanne Reid and husband William of Clearfield; and three grandchildren, Lawson, Tess and Harrison Bloom, all of Curwensville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Campbell.
In accordance with Margaret's wishes, there will be no viewing. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the St. Francis School, 230 S. 2nd St., Clearfield 16830.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 13, 2019