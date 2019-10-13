Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. Bloom


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret C. Bloom Obituary
Margaret C. Bloom, 88, of Grampian, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Ridgeview Elder Care in Curwensville.
Margaret was born November 12, 1930, in Detroit Michigan to the late Earl and Helen (Moore) Campbell. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian where she was on the finance committee and was a 1948 graduate of St. Francis School in Clearfield. She retired from Helmbold & Stewart of Clearfield. She also belonged to the IAAP Secretary Association.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lynn L. Bloom. They were married May 22, 1954. One son, Jerry Bloom of Curwensville; one daughter, H. Susanne Reid and husband William of Clearfield; and three grandchildren, Lawson, Tess and Harrison Bloom, all of Curwensville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Campbell.
In accordance with Margaret's wishes, there will be no viewing. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the St. Francis School, 230 S. 2nd St., Clearfield 16830.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now