Margaret C. "Marge" Carlson, age 93, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 1, 1926, in New Kensington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Stefura) Duffalo.
On August 23, 1947, she married Russell R. Carlson. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2000.
She retired from the DuBois Regional Medical Center in the housekeeping department after many years of service.
Marge was member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois. She enjoyed getting up every morning and spending time with her prayer book. She also enjoyed watching mass on television and then watching her game shows and soap operas the rest of the day. Most of all she loved being with her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many activities.
She is survived by her children, Shirley L. Miller and Russ M. Carlson and his wife Christine, both of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, James Duffalo of Texas; three grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Carlson and Becky Paulinellie; and three great-grandchildren,Bryson, Braden and Emma Paulinellie.
Marge was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 7, 2020