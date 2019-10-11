Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Margaret Baun
Margaret E. (McFarland) (Maciag) Baun


1925 - 2019
Margaret E. (McFarland) (Maciag) Baun Obituary
Margaret E. (McFarland) (Maciag) Baun, age 93, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, Pa.
Born on October 27, 1925, in Callensburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Roy W. and Lottie (Stover) Craig.
Margaret retired from Jackson China in Falls Creek, Pa., after many years of service.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the James J. Patterson Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Ladies Auxilary of the former Moose Club in DuBois, Pa. She was a member of the New Beginning Lighthouse Church.
Margaret is survived by four sons: Fredrick McFarland and his wife Linda of DuBois, Pa., Bruce McFarland and his wife Wendy of Hamilton, Mass., Robert McFarland and his wife Sis of Lebanon, Pa., and Monte McFarland and his wife Chris of Port St. Lucy, Fla., three sisters, Becky Harkless and Jackie Meir both of Callensburg, Pa., and Sally Ann Hosey of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul McFarland, Edward Maciag and Charles Baun; oldest son, Thomas McFarland; two sisters, Henrietta Piaggo and Lois Stahlman; and three brothers, Roy, Bill and Donald Craig.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 11, 2019
