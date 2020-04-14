|
|
Margaret E. "Peggy" Hepburn, formerly of Grampian, passed away April 3, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Peggy was born in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Charles & Betty (Haag) Shubert. She attended Dubois Area High School and graduated Class of 1961.
She is survived by husband, Ray Hepburn, daughters, Phyllis Hepburn of Walnutport, PA and Pamela Hepburn of Coopersburg, PA. Also surviving are niece, Angela Sharr, and niece, Jwan Johnson Nguyen (Hoai) and their daughter Elodie.
She loved her backyard wildlife, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels, as well as gardening. Peggy was a volunteer for over 30 years with the Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps as an associate member. In later years, she was the Associate Coordinator. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Peggy was predeceased by her sister, Judy Shubert Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held a later date.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2020