Margaret Ellen McFadden of Brockway, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday night, April 16, 2019.

Margaret was born on July 27, 1934 and grew up as the youngest of two in Arcadia, PA, with her parents, Emerson and Marion

Margaret spent her entire adult life caring for her family and friends. She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church, active member of the United Methodist Women and a Sunday School teacher during her children's younger years. She also volunteered with many local organizations including serving as a Girl Scout Leader. Her favorite job was that of an Avon Lady – not because of what she made but because of the people she met. In her free time she enjoyed reading, crocheting and baking. When recently asked about her fondest memories of raising a family in Brockway, she smiled and said, "a quiet tree lined street with a beautiful pond where kids could be kids and of course the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July."

Margaret is survived by five children: David (Cindy) of Level Green, Karen Wales (Don) of Brockway, Betty Freemer (Mark) of DuBois, Russ (Katie) of West Chester, Bill (Jen) of DuBois, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward, and grandson, Jordan Andrulonis. Her family will always remember her as the loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who instilled in us the importance of a close knit family who loves and cherishes one another - Thank you Mom.

Visitation will he held Friday, April 19th from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at Moorhead United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the La Jose Cemetery in Newburg, PA.

1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

