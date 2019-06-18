Margaret Lou "Marty" Raybuck age 85 of Boggy Run Road Brockport, PA, died on Saturday June 15, 2019. Born in Sigel, PA on February 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Elmer T. and Betty Burns Ross.
On June 19, 1951 she was married to Joseph "PaPa Joe" Raybuck in Brookville, PA and he survives. Retiring in 1993, Marty had been employed at O-I in Brockway as a Packer for 28 years. She was Methodist by Faith, and was past president of the Horton Twp. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Tri County Ladies Fire Auxiliary and the Jefferson County Ladies Fire Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband Joe, she is also survived by a daughter Sandra (Gordan Kent) Buzard of Brockport, PA; a son Steven (Karen) Raybuck of Sigel, PA; 3 grandsons: Gordan Buzard Jr, Alan Buzard and Dustin Raybuck; a granddaughter Master Sergeant Tessa (Robert Gillette) Raybuck; 3 great grandchildren: Annabelle Short, Kasey Short and Alexander Raybuck. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a granddaughter Christina Buzard Delia.
There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Brockport United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.
Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 17 Brockport, PA 15823 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on June 18, 2019