Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns, age 92, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on July 10, 1927, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Radgekenis) Rasavage.
On April 10, 1948, she married James A. "Slats" Carns. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1988.
Marge worked for Clyde Ferraro and Company for many years.
She was a 1944 graduate of DuBois High School and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, Pa., where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Joseph.
She was a former member of the Lithuanian Independence Club and the Knights of Lithuania.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Colleen Carns of Pittsburgh, Pa., one brother, Anthony "Tony" Rasavage and his wife Irene of DuBois, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Michael Carns, and twin sisters Emma Licatovich and Evelyn Santo.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 5, 2019