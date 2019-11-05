Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns Obituary
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns, age 92, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on July 10, 1927, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Radgekenis) Rasavage.
On April 10, 1948, she married James A. "Slats" Carns. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1988.
Marge worked for Clyde Ferraro and Company for many years.
She was a 1944 graduate of DuBois High School and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, Pa., where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Joseph.
She was a former member of the Lithuanian Independence Club and the Knights of Lithuania.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Colleen Carns of Pittsburgh, Pa., one brother, Anthony "Tony" Rasavage and his wife Irene of DuBois, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Michael Carns, and twin sisters Emma Licatovich and Evelyn Santo.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -