Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Margaret Rose (Davis) Leitel


1935 - 2020
Margaret Rose (Davis) Leitel Obituary
Margaret Rose (Davis) Leitel, 84, died March 25, 2020.
Margaret was born on April 5, 1935, in Beckley, WV to William Isaac and Elvira (Gunter) Davis.
Margaret graduated from Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in Beckley in 1953 and worked for C&P Telephone (later Verizon) for 34 years.
Margaret's beloved daughter Jenna Lee Davis was born in 1960. Margaret later married Jenna's father, Dr. Harold L. Leitel, and moved to DuBois, PA, where she lived the rest of her life.
Margaret is survived by her grandson, Joseph Davis-Diehl, and her great-grandson, Jack Diehl. Margaret is also survived by Harold's children: Brentleigh Bowen, Kim Leitel, Aaron Leitel, John Leitel and Gretchen Valentin.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, her daughter Jenna, and her parents and siblings.
Burial was in Beckley, WV. The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of her life will be held in Beckley, WV after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. In the meantime, please feel free to share stories on Margaret's Facebook page.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 1, 2020
