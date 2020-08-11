Margie A. Good, age 81 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home.
Born on August 28, 1938 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Theresa (Palmer) Gresock.
On May 10, 1958 she married her husband of 62 years, Jack Good. He survives.
Margie was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, going to yard sales, oil painting and dancing.
She also is survived by her sons; Vincent, Joseph (Dawneen) , Hank (Wendy), and Jason (Lois) Good, daughters; Torrey Myers (Craig), Jolene Potash and Tonya Lyons (Scott), one brother Jimmy Gresock, grandchildren: Breanna, Zack, Larina, Katrina, Gage, Brody, Levi, Andrew, Charley, Jackie and Dustin, great grandchildren; Gaven, Aaliyah, Nathan, Bennett and Zachary.
She was preceded in death by her son Randy Good and two granddaughters; Kristi Fairman and Lexi Lee Lyons, one sister Cecelia Drost and one brother Joseph Gresock.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
The family suggests that mass cards to a church of the donor's choice would be greatly appreciated.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.