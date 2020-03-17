Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Committal
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
chapel at Morningside Cemetery
Marguerite E. Penvose


1925 - 2020
Marguerite E. Penvose Obituary
Marguerite E. Penvose, age 94, of Palmyra, Pa., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Londonderry Village in Palmyra, Pa.
Born on December 27, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Motto) Bockoras.
On December 30, 1945, she married Lester J. Penvose. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2002.
Marguerite was a homemaker and was previously employed at Glick's Shoe Store in DuBois for several years.
She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois. She enjoyed bowling, golf, playing Rummikub and most of all spending time with her family.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Leslie Penvose and his wife Betty of Littleton, Colo., Doug Penvose and his wife Patti of Palmyra, Pa., Phil Penvose and his wife Patty of Lexington, S.C. and Michele Fenner and her husband Steve of Girard, Pa.; nine grandchildren: Amy, Jessica, Lindsay, Stacey, Kristy, Katie, Brian, Chris and Mike; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four siblings: Mary D'Amico, Betty Kearne, George Bockoras and Helen Zaczyk.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service, however a committal service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. from the chapel at Morningside Cemetery with Pastor Amy Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801, and/or the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 17, 2020
