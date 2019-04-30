Marian G. Gray died April 18, 2019 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was 84. She was married to the late Robert W. Gray, Sr.
She had five children, Mary Jo Kohler, Donna Timko, Sandra Perks, Robert Gray Jr. and Russell Gray; twelve grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
She has one brother, Raymond Tapper, who survives. Marian was a homemaker who dedicated her life to being with her family.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2019