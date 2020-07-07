1/1
Marian "Toots" Kalp
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian "Toots" Kalp age 71 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.
Born on September 20, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. "C.L." and Helen (Laukitis) Dixon.
On June 19, 1982 she married Russell J. Kalp. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2018.
She was a 1966 graduate of Brookville High School.
"Toots" retired from Central Electrical in Parker, PA. Previous to that, she had worked for 28 years at United Electric in DuBois, PA.
She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois. She, along with her husband, enjoyed going to classic car shows and dinner with their friends from the car shows. She was a Penn Highlands Hospice volunteer and enjoyed reading, traveling and camping.
"Toots" is survived by a brother Joseph Dixon and his companion Reeta Zambanini of DuBois, PA and her close friend and sister in law Diane Dixon Wilt of Darlington, PA.
She was preceded in death by 1 brother (Charles "Buster" Dixon).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM– 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved