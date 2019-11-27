Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
211 S Main St
DuBois, PA
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
211 S Main St
DuBois, PA
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
104 Shaffer St.
Sykesville, PA
Marilyn I. Zimmerman


1938 - 2019
Marilyn I. Zimmerman Obituary
Marilyn I. Zimmerman, age 81, of Sykesville, Pa., died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born on March 1, 1938, in Henderson Township, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Mary (Kennis) Zimmerman.
On May 28, 1960, she married her husband of 59 years, James D. Zimmerman. He survives.
Marilyn retired from the DuBois Regional Medical Center after 31 years of service as a registered nurse.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church where she served as Recording Secretary for 65 years. She very active and a founding member of the former Jefferson County Ambulance Association and the Sykesville Ambulance Association.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Jann Zimmerman of DuBois, Pa., Jill Yamrick and her husband Ronald "Yum", Mark Zimmerman and his wife Colleen and Mack Zimmerman and his wife Gina, all of Sykesville, Pa.; one brother, Paul Zimmerman and his wife Debbie of Punxsutawney, Pa.; and one sister, Joanne Nemeth and her husband John of Sykesville, Pa.; seven grandchildren: Kristine Murone and her husband Nick; Kevin Yamrick and his wife Lauren, Michael Yamrick, Bret Zimmerman and his wife Lindsey, Dylan Zimmerman and his wife Shelbie, and Jendi and Alexis Zimmerman; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Natalie and Rylie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Parastas will be prayed on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.
A Divine Liturgy will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Shaffer St. and/or the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, 106 East Liberty St., both in Sykesville, PA 15865.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 27, 2019
