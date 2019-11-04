Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Marjorie "Beth" Bailey


1971 - 2019
Marjorie "Beth" Bailey Obituary
Marjorie "Beth" Bailey, age 48, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on March 5, 1971, in Hamilton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John K. "Joe" and Carol A. (Croft) Bailey. Her mother survives and lives in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Beth was a homemaker. She was a past member of West Sandy Hose Company #1 and Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by her fiancé, Aaron Finch of DuBois, Pa.; her children, Jasmine Martin and her husband Henry of Sydney, Ohio, David Purnell of DuBois, Pa., and Jimmy Mullins of Newark, Ohio; and one brother, John Bailey and his wife Tammy of Custar, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Private funeral services will be held.
Memorials may be placed with the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 4, 2019
