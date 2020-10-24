Marjorie D. Statler, age 88, of Penn Avenue, Brockway, PA, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Born on July 7, 1932, in Waynesburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Lockard Davis.
In 1950, she was married to Kenneth Statler and he survives. They enjoyed 69 years of married life.
Marge was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church, where she had served as the church secretary at the Jack & Jill School and at the McMinn Insurance Agency. She retired as the Snyder Township wage tax collector. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer for the bloodmobile, at Mengle Memorial Library, the Meals on Wheels program, Head Start Socialization program, and the after-school program at Moorhead. She also volunteered her time at the former Parkside Elder Care, at Highland View Health Care and sold daffodils for the Cancer Society.
Marge was the primary caregiver for her mother and her husband, Ken, right up to the end.
In 2005, she was recognized and received the Brockway Woman of the Year Award. She enjoyed reading, playing games and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a son, Ronald (Janet Matson) Statler of DuBois, PA; four grandchildren: Angela (Ken) Mitchell; Adam (Ellie) Statler; Hillary (Derek) Marshall, all of DuBois, and Ashley (Lucas) Sheaffer of Denver, CO. Marge is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Whelpley.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in the Beechtree Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church, PO Box 233, Brockway, PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.