Marjorie L. Frano
1921 - 2020
Marjorie L. Frano, age 99 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on May 17, 1921 in Warren, OH, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Alice (Lewis) Leach.

Marge was a veteran of World War II having served as a Sergeant in the Women's Army Corps. (WAC). She was awarded the American Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

On August 23, 1947, she married Joseph C. Frano. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2013.

Marge retired from the Bell Telephone Company in DuBois, PA after 23 years of service.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Marge was a member of the American Legion Unit 17 Ladies Auxiliary, Christ The King Auxiliary and the DuBois Country Club. She worked as a volunteer at the DuBois and Maple Avenue Hospitals, the DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry and the American Red Cross for many years.

Marge is survived by 1 daughter (Amy Jo Butler and her husband James of Frederick, MD ), 2 sisters; (Shirley Fedeli of Altoona, PA and Frances Hand of DuBois, PA) and 2 grandchildren; (Casey and Sean Butler).

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers; (George and Paul Leach) and 1 sister (Pauline Thomas).

Due to our current circumstances there will be no public viewing.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Full military Honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.

Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery, Soldier's Circle.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840 and/or the DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, PO Box 157, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Mrs Franco was such a loving and caring person. She always had a smile on her face and words of kindness for everyone she met!! I gave her communion and always enjoyed our conversations and her cheerful smile. I will miss her. God
Bless her!!
Della Nasuti
Friend
