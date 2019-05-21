Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc. 151 North Michael Street St. Marys , PA 15857 (814)-834-4317 Calling hours 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM St. Boniface Church 355 Main St. Kersey , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Boniface Church 355 Main St. Kersey , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Overturf, 52, of 140 Meadowlark Lane, Kersey, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.



He was born on July 20, 1966, in St. Marys, a son of Donnell Sidelinger Overturf of Grant and the late James Overturf.



On August 11, 2007 in Kersey, he married Carrie Whitaker Overturf, who survives of Kersey.



Mark was a graduate of SMAHS, class of 1985 and was a member of St. Boniface Church. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and having served three tours, including Desert Storm as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom I and II. Mark's great passion in life was racing and motorcycles, a sport he enjoyed for many years. He also liked to go hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his mother, Donnell Sidelinger Overturf and his beloved wife, Carrie Whitaker Overturf, he is survived by his four children; Caitlin Overturf of Tampa, FL, Drew (Jessica) Hoy of St. Marys, Dustin (Amanda) Hoy of Kersey, and Danielle Hoy of Kersey, as well as by seven grandchildren; Brycen, Aaron, Kaiden, Kowen, Luca, Makayla, and Raylynn. He is also survived by a brother; JD (Suzanne) Overturf of Grant, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Overturf.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark A. Overturf will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.



Family and friends will be received at the church from 10:15 AM until the time of the Mass.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Friends of the Fisher House, 3945 Forbes Avenue, Box 240, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or to the Community Nurses Hospice, Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.



