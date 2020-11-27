Mark Owen States, 74, of Luthersburg, PA, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1945 to the late Clair and Margaret (Grube) States in Buffalo, NY.
Mark grew up in Reynoldsville and graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1964. He went on to attend air conditioning refrigeration school in Omaha, NE. He had a long career history including places like Stormer's Market in Reynoldsville, PA, B&O Railroad in Omaha, NE, Lieb's Appliance in Indiana, PA, and Montgomery Ward in DuBois, PA. For the last forty years he owned and operated Household Appliance and Repair in Luthersburg, PA.
Mark enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved his dog, Chance, and doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. He also enjoyed working on his apartment building, previously known as the Golden Yoke building, as well as tinkering in his shop.
Mark is survived by four children: Richard (Kim) States of DuBois, PA, Donna "Shelly" (Jason) Hansel of Ramey, PA, Melissa Kovacik of DuBois, PA, Victoria (Jeff Miller) States of DuBois, PA; two siblings, Karen Yandrick and Gregory (Gerri) States; eight grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at Beulah Land Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pennsylvania SPCA by visiting www.pspca.org.
