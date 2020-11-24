1/1
Mark S. Gankosky
1961 - 2020
Mark S. Gankosky age 58 of Stevenson Hill Road Reynoldsville, PA; died on Saturday November 21, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on December 21, 1961 in DuBois, PA; he was the son on the late George S. and Ruth Provin Gankosky. On October 7, 1989 he was married to Karen Minns and she survives. They enjoyed 31 years of married life.

Mark was employed at O-I Brockway in the Mould Repair Shop in Crenshaw where he had worked for the past 35 years. He was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway. Mark also was a member of the Falls Creek and the Reynoldsville Eagles Clubs, the DuBois American Legion and the Sandy Club. He was a lifetime member of ABATE and he loved riding his Harley Davidson.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Courtney Gankosky of Chicora, PA; a son, Steven Gankosky of DuBois; two sisters, Ann McKinley of Brockport and Amy (Linda Knight) Gankosky of Shawmut, PA; four brothers: John (Roberta) Gankosky of Perrysburg, OH, Brad Gankosky of DuBois, twins Christopher (Jim Shaffer) Gankosky of St. Marys, and Jeffrey (Irene) Gankosky of Brockway. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services for Mark will be private at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations may be made to the "Ride for New Life" PO Box 212 Falls Creek, PA 15840 which supports the Neo-Natal Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
