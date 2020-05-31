Marla McMahon, age 88 (formerly of DuBois, PA), was born on April 28, 1932, in Boston, MA, daughter of William F. and Bernice Schneider and died on May 27, 2020, in Columbus, OH. As her father, Bill, was an executive with General Motors, the family first moved to Detroit, MI and then to DuBois, PA when Marla was in middle school. A 1950 graduate of DuBois High School, Marla went on to earn a B.A. in education from Allegheny College in 1953. Marla was married to James (Jim) R. McMahon, son of E.K. and Marcia McMahon of DuBois, PA on December 27, 1953.
Marla and Jim spent most of their lives in Broadview Hts., OH, where Jim was an executive for IBM and Marla cared for their five children. Marla is survived by her children and their spouses: Marcia and Dennis Mastrodi, John and Lorraine, Jim and Menodora, Amy, and Mark and Karen McMahon, as well as six grandchildren: Lisa, David, Andrea, Rachel, Hannah and Scott, and two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Hayden. In addition, Marla is survived by two brothers-in-law and their spouses, as well as a sister-in-law: Lavina and Bill McMahon and Linda Schneider from DuBois, along with David and Karen McMahon from Rochester, NY. Marla is predeceased by her husband, Jim; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill, Glenna and John Schneider; along with her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Denny McMahon.
Marla will be remembered for her kind heart, generous laugh, and thoughtful manner with each of her children, grandchildren, her friends and all who knew her. Marla was the quintessential mom; she liked nothing better than to be with her family, to hear a good story, to laugh, to visit her family in DuBois or watch the sunset on the porch of her Boynton Beach home where she retired with Jim, the love of her life.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
The Mass will be lived streamed and can be viewed by going to: www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Food Bank @ www.midohiofoodbank.org.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Marla and Jim spent most of their lives in Broadview Hts., OH, where Jim was an executive for IBM and Marla cared for their five children. Marla is survived by her children and their spouses: Marcia and Dennis Mastrodi, John and Lorraine, Jim and Menodora, Amy, and Mark and Karen McMahon, as well as six grandchildren: Lisa, David, Andrea, Rachel, Hannah and Scott, and two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Hayden. In addition, Marla is survived by two brothers-in-law and their spouses, as well as a sister-in-law: Lavina and Bill McMahon and Linda Schneider from DuBois, along with David and Karen McMahon from Rochester, NY. Marla is predeceased by her husband, Jim; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill, Glenna and John Schneider; along with her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Denny McMahon.
Marla will be remembered for her kind heart, generous laugh, and thoughtful manner with each of her children, grandchildren, her friends and all who knew her. Marla was the quintessential mom; she liked nothing better than to be with her family, to hear a good story, to laugh, to visit her family in DuBois or watch the sunset on the porch of her Boynton Beach home where she retired with Jim, the love of her life.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
The Mass will be lived streamed and can be viewed by going to: www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Food Bank @ www.midohiofoodbank.org.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.