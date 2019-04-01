Marlene Fletcher, age 73, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 7, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Reasinger, Sr. and Etha (Guiher) Reasinger.
On February 14, 1970, she married George E. "Bucky" Fletcher. he preceded her in death on December 18, 2008.
Marlene was a homemaker and had worked at The Brockway Glass Company and Frank's Pizza.
Marlene's life was her family. She was happiest when she was with her children, her brothers and sisters and their families, and especially her granddaughter Brielle.
Marlene is survived by a son, Chad E. Fletcher of DuBois, PA; a daughter, Melissa B. Noroski and her husband Joseph of Luthersburg, PA; a granddaughter, Brielle Noroski; 3 sisters, Marilyn Ross & her husband Michael of Brockport, PA; Karen Shobert & her husband David of DuBois, PA; and Diane Dandoy & her husband Larry of Kersey, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Duane, William, Jr., and Richard "Dick" Reasinger, a sister, Linda Shaffer and an infant sister, Cheryl Reasinger.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 1, 2019