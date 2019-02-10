Marlene Good, age 70, of DuBois, Pa., died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Stanley S. and Phyllis Baranoski Godak.
On July 4, 1970, she married Peter M. Good. He survives.
She worked as a hairstylist for Shear Imagination in DuBois and La'Jose in Pittsburgh. She also worked at the DuBois Regional Medical Center for 15 years and was very active in the family business, Forklift Repair Service.
Marlene was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed visiting the residents of Christ The King Manor.
Marlene is survived by two sons, Andrew Good of Reynoldsville, PA and Michael Good of Leesburg, VA; one sister, Barbara Sobczak of DuBois, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Arrangements are under the direction the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
