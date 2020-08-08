Marlene J. Rogers, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, Aug. 06, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on Jan. 9, 1950, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Haines) Hudson.
She was a graduate of the DuBois Business College.
Marlene was an accountant for Interim Health Care until her retirement.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and socializing at the Cove and the Chatterbox.
She is survived by a son, Gerald L. Hoke, Jr.and his companion, Lisa Snider of Punxsutawney; a daughter, Carrie S. LeMasters of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren: Jodi Hoke, and Allison and Alexander LeMasters; and two great-grandchildren, Sandra and Seandra Hoke; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at noon from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
Memorials may be placed with The Cove, 301 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com