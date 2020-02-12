|
|
Marsha Louise Males Himes, age 58, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home after a lengthy illness. Born on January 15, 1962, in DuBois, Pa., daughter of Dick and Nancy (Shaffer) Males.
Marsha loved spending time with her only daughter and all of her nieces and nephews. She was a fan of Nascar driver Dale Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a member of the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3 Ladies Auxiliary, and a breast cancer survivor, and participated in Relay for Life.
She is survived by her daughter, Lyndsay Louise Himes and stepson, Mitchell Thomas, both from DuBois, Pa.; her two beloved dogs, Nester Noah and Tweet; former husband, Scott Himes of South Carolina; her three loving sisters, Cynthia and husband Tim Steffey of Punxsutawney, Pa., Debra and husband Mark Fairman of DuBois, Pa., Brenda and husband Dale Allen of Rockton, Pa.; and her mother, Nancy Males of Treasure Lake.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Dick Males.
Marsha donated her body to Science Care. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3 at 4 p.m.
Donations in honor of Marsha may be made to her daughter to help with expenses, Lyndsay Himes c/o Debra Fairman, 422 W. DuBois Ave. DuBois, PA 15801.
