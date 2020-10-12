Martha A. "Marty" Schropp, age 75, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.
Born on March 17, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary O'Reilly Case.
On May 10, 1985, she married Harry W. Schropp. He survives.
Marty had worked in home health care for many years.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Dusch of Punxsutawney, PA and Scott Dusch and his wife, Honey Dawn, of Brookville, PA; a stepdaughter, Robin Richardson and her husband, Tony of Alabama; a stepson, Barry Schropp of Windber, PA; a sister, Mary Case and her life partner, Linda; a half-brother, Charles Case and his wife, Betsy of Falls Creek; a half-sister, Kathy Hinderliter and her life partner, Denise; a stepbrother, Randy Case of Michigan; four grandchildren: Mekka, Corey, Austin, and Brady; and three great-grandchildren: Oryon, Hudson, and Roman.
Martye was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Dusch, and her stepmother, Twila Case.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.
Memorials may be placed with to Make A Wish, 219 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.