Martha Belle Johnston
1934 - 2020
Martha Belle Johnston, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was born in DuBois on August 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Harold Addison Smith and Mildred (Shaffer) Smith.

On March 1, 1957 she married the love of her life, Jack LeRoy Johnston. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney.

Martha and her husband Jack started DuSan Ambulance in 1979. She worked as the dispatcher for the business for many years. She had also worked as a supervisor for Goodwill Industries.

She was a loving and kind mother and grandmother.

Martha enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona with her husband for the winter months. She also enjoyed making crafts, and painting rocks with lady bugs and rabbits.

In addition to Jack, she is survived by three children, William (Connie) Johnston of Troutville, Brenda Cyphert of Punxsutawney, and Ray Allen (Janet) Johnston of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Mitchell (Jen) Johnston, Jessica (Caleb) Cochran, Tiffany Cyphert, Ryan and Sheena Patricelli; ten great grandchildren; one brother, Clair (Fran) Smith of Tennessee; two sisters, Emma Smith and Carol Smith-Jeskey, both of Atlanta, Georgia.

Preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Linda Lee Johnston; four brothers, Harold Smith and his infant twin, Joseph Smith, and George Smith.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., in Big Run.

A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Barry Fillman. Interment will follow at Lakelawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Martha's memory to DuSan Ambulance, 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
