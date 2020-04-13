Home

Martha (Buttner) Klaiber


1939 - 2020
Martha (Buttner) Klaiber Obituary
Martha (Buttner) Klaiber, 80, DuBois, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born November 1, 1939, in Wolinien Kreis Kostoppel, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Wanda (Rota) Buttner.
On October 5, 1957, she married Emanuel Klaiber in Brookville. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2011.
Martha emigrated from Germany to the United States on February 18, 1957. She was employed by Brockway Glass for 40 years. Martha enjoyed listening to German music, watching wrestling, gardening, feeding the birds, and helping her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.
Martha is survived by three children, George Klaiber, Glen Campbell, PA, Elizabeth "Lisa" (Todd) Humphry, DuBois, and Emanuel "Manny" (Pam) Klaiber; four grandchildren, Amanda, Josh, Derek, and Rachel; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five siblings, Arthur (Resi) Buttner, NY, Adina Onal, NJ, Helene Buttner, NY, Irmgard (Ralph) Rubino, NY, and Hartmut "John" (Pam) Buttner, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother.
A funeral service will be streamed live on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. from the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. with Pastor John Miller officiating. Information regarding the live stream event will be posted on the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Facebook page. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 13, 2020
