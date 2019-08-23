|
Martha M. "Marty" Makufka McCullough, age 90, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home.
Born April 14, 1929, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Catherine (Dobinski) Makufka.
She was married to John E. McCullough. He preceded her in death.
Marty retired after 25 years of service as the office manager at National Ambulance Builders in Orlando, Florida.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Marty is survived by her sister, Barbara Bontempo, and her sister-in-law, Doris Makufka, both of DuBois, PA, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen; brother, Steve Makufka, infant brother, Richard Makufka, and brother-in-law, Frank "Gouch" Bontempo.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held with Fr. Matias Quinmo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 23, 2019