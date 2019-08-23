Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. (Makufka) McCullough


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha M. (Makufka) McCullough Obituary
Martha M. "Marty" Makufka McCullough, age 90, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home.
Born April 14, 1929, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Catherine (Dobinski) Makufka.
She was married to John E. McCullough. He preceded her in death.
Marty retired after 25 years of service as the office manager at National Ambulance Builders in Orlando, Florida.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Marty is survived by her sister, Barbara Bontempo, and her sister-in-law, Doris Makufka, both of DuBois, PA, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen; brother, Steve Makufka, infant brother, Richard Makufka, and brother-in-law, Frank "Gouch" Bontempo.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held with Fr. Matias Quinmo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now