Martha "Marty" Manganaro, age 82, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on February 22, 1938, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late R.V. and Mary Janice White Siverling. After her mother's death at a young age, she was raised by her step-mother Mary Anna Moore Siverling.
Marty was a homemaker. She loved crocheting, was very outgoing and could hold a conversation with anyone.
She is survived by her children, Joy Madigan and her husband David of Buffalo, N.Y., Samuel Manganaro of Cortez, Colo., Rosemarie Larson and her husband Richard of Lawton, Okla., and Melinda Swartzlander and her husband Paul of Luthersburg, Pa.; one brother, Ruben Siverling; one sister, Mary Siverling; two half-brothers, David and John Siverling; one half-sister, Amy Cable; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Miles Siverling; one daughter, Patricia Manganaro; one son, Scott Manganaro; and one great-grandson, Alexander Patric.
There will be no public visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to The , 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 31, 2020