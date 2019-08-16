|
Martha "Louise" Niel, age 74, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on December 16, 1944 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Laura "Luella" (Kramer) Kelichner.
On August 6, 1966 she married her husband of 53 years, Paul A. Niel. He survives.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling, crocheting and loved to watch soap operas. She was Protestant by faith.
Louise is survived by two sons, Paul M. Niel and his wife Mary of DuBois, PA and Philip E. Niel and his wife Betsey of Flemingsburg, KY; two daughters, Lisa A. Wingert and her husband Dennis of Luthersburg, PA and Pamela L. Kite and her husband James of Reynoldsville, PA; one sister, Helen J. Gregory and her husband Paul of DuBois, PA; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Amy Niel.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Robert Newell officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019