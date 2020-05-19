Mary Adelaide Boyle, 93, beloved wife of James Norbert Boyle, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence in Aiken, SC.
A native of DuBois, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Bolam Mack. Mary was a 1944 graduate of DuBois high school and was married on July 29, 1950 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in DuBois.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, James, and their eight children, seventeen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Published in The Courier Express from May 19 to May 20, 2020.