|
|
Mary Ann Brunelli, 82, of Hemlock Avenue, Force, PA, died October 1, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Leo B. and Mary (Gabor) Cummings, she was born on August 12, 1937 in Emporium, PA. On June 27, 1959, in St. Marks Church of Emporium, she married Vincent M. Brunelli who predeceased her on November 30, 2018.
Mary Ann is survived by: four children, Mary Ann (James) Pyne of Weedville, Joseph G. Brunelli of Clemmons, NC, Leo C. (Susanne) Brunelli of Oxford, NC and James J. (Stacey) Brunelli of Boiling Springs, SC; nine grandchildren, James, Joseph and Mary Katelyn Pyne, Michael, Guy, Kaitlin, Julia, Baylee and Jaylynn Brunelli; a sister, Polly Jo Skillman of Ridgeville, SC; a sister-in-law, Connie Cummings of Emporium; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by: two brothers, Leo and Joseph Cummings.
Mary Ann graduated from Cameron County High School and received her LPN from Franklin School of Nursing. Living most of her life in Force, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and worked as LPN for St. Marys Hospital for many years. She enjoyed spending her time travelling, supporting her children and grandchildren in their sporting events. But her true passion was caring for all that knew her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Burial will take place in the Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force or the Hahne Cancer Center of DuBois and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 2, 2019