Mary Ann Park, 88, of Christ the King Manor, DuBois, Pa., formerly of 195 Laurelwood Dr., Emporium, Pa., died at Christ the King Manor, DuBois, Pa., on Monday morning, Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1931 in Emporium, Pa., a daughter of the late Martin and Mary Dolan Minard.
On August 19, 1950, in St. Mark Catholic Church she married the late Robert A. Park.
Mrs. Park graduated from Emporium High School in the class of 1949. She had worked at several local businesses throughout her working years. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.
She is survived by twin sons, Harry A. (Joann) Park and Martin M. Park, Elizabethtown, Pa.; daughter, Margaret (Daniel) Shannon, Cheyenne, Wyo.; son-in-law, Daniel Ferut, DuBois, Pa.; special family member, Kent Johnston, State College, Pa.; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, John (Mary Grace) Minard and a sister, Regina Caton, Emporium.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Dolan Minard, husband, Robert A. Park who died in 1996, daughter, Karen A. Ferut who died in 2017, daughter-in-law, Deborah Park who died in 2018, and a sister, Martina Husted who died in 2012,
Visitation will be at the Barnett Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m., where a Vigil Service will be held at 4 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at the St. Mark Catholic Church, 235 East Fourth Street, Emporium, Pa., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Paul S. Siebert, Pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, Emporium, Pa.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
