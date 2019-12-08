|
|
Mary Anne Green, 77, of 115 Atlantic Street, St. Marys, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
She was born on Sunday, September 13, 1942, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late James and Ann Sobierajski Wolf.
Mary Anne was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Sacred Heart Church. She worked for many years at Penn Highlands Elk as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed country music, singing, and dancing.
She is survived by three sons, Anthony Green of Virginia, John Green of St. Marys, Rick Green and his wife Melissa of DuBois; by one daughter, Tracey Leonard and her companion Billy Barnes of Oklahoma; and by four grandchildren, Phillip, Allison, Andrew, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly Neiswonger and her husband Harold of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, James Wolf.
Funeral services for Mary Anne Green will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Deacon Bill Gibson, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 8, 2019