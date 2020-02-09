|
|
Mary Anne Masisak, age 69, of Woodmere, New York, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at South Nassau Hospital in Rockville Centre, New York.
Born in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vina (Patt) Masisak.
She was 1968 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic High School and graduated from Robert Morris University in 1973.
Mary Anne was an office manager at Aladdin Finishing Company in New York for 25 years retiring in 2018.
She loved visiting family and friends and enjoyed going to Long Beach, New York.
Mary Anne is survived by one sister, Donna Masisak of Sykesville, Pa.; her partner of 40 years, Cynthia Allin of Woodmere, New York; an uncle, numerous aunts, and many cousins.
A visitation was held at the Perry Funeral Home in Lynbrook, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church with Father Bill Barron as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Assumption of the blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com and www.perryfh.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 9, 2020