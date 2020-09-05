Our beloved Mary Boucher went home to see the Lord after 106 wonderful years. Mary passed away Aug. 25, 2020 at the Gilroy Care Home in Gilroy, California.



She was born at her parents farm outside DuBois, Pennsylvania, in an area called Hickory, above Sabula. She was the last living in her family of eight siblings. She graduated from Huston Township High school in 1931. While being a senior, her girlfriend June Boucher, invited her to come stay the night at her house in Tyler. That's when she met June's brother Gene Boucher, her husband to be, who was home, as he worked in the coal mines in Tyler.



As faith (love) works, they got married in 1935. They settled in DuBois, PA and had two children, Ken and Jean Marie. Mary, her husband and children moved to California in 1958. She lived in southern CA. prior to moving to Campbell, CA. where she lived for 50 years. She retired from Bank of America in 1978 at 65. She loved to travel and went on many wonderful trips, enjoyed playing the piano and Organ. One of her favorite things was to prepare a meal for the family. Even in her last years of life she would always ask if you would like to stay for dinner!!Mary (Grandma Bou) was known as a strong, caring, kind, positive and giving person, and thought of as a role model by many of her family and friends.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dora Spicher, husband Gene, daughter Jean Marie McIntosh and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son Ken Boucher, daughter-in-law Sue Baker Boucher, son-in-law Dan McIntosh, grandchildren; Michael Boucher, Kendra Boucher Ketchu (Chuck), Sharon McIntosh, Darren McIntosh-Tom (Doug), Gail McIntosh Dunford (Michael) and great-grandchildren; Shawn Ketchu (Celina), Travis Ketchu, Dora Boucher, Whitney Haoli, Dylan McIntosh-Tom, Arden McIntosh-Tom, Amaya McIntosh, Jack Dunford, Joshua Dunford, Jeremy Dunford. Mary also had many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.



Grandma Bou/Mary was deeply loved by all and will be greatly missed.



There will be a memorial held at a later date, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

