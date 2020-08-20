Mary C. "Dode" Azzato, 90, formerly of Weedville, died August 18, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born December 18, 1929, in Weedville, the daughter of the late John and Louise (Crocco) Azzato.
She retired from Stackpole Carbon after 47 years of service.
During her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and going to state tournaments.
She was a member of the Valley Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by a brother, Frank (Barbara) Azzato of Weedville, and her long-time companion, John Franzoni of Weedville; several nieces/great-nieces, nephews/great-nephews and great-great nieces/great-great nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Azzato and Ray Azzato; and five sisters: Rose "Ro" Addeo, Margaret "Magee" Azzato, Gloria "Toot" Mulcahy, Natalie "Wink" Friedl and Helen "Honey" Allegretto.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, at St. Joseph Church in Force with Rev. Mark Mastrian officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, PO Box 124, Force, PA 15841 or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
).