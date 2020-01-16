|
|
Mary C. Daykon, age 65, a longtime Main Street Brockway resident, currently a DuBois, Pa., resident died on Jan. 1, 2020, in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Born on March 29, 1954, in Clearfield, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Angelina Bono Judice.
Mary was married to Richard J. Daykon on May 19, 1984, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2013.
Retired, Mary had worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, had been employed at MHMR in Elk County and was the school nurse at Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville for a number of years.
She was Catholic by faith and prayed the rosary and read from her bible daily.
Mary loved listening to old Italian music, cooking and baking. The single most important thing in her life was spending time with her grandchildren, Gianna and Dominic.
She was a member of the Sons of Italy Club in Brockway.
She is survived by a daughter, Gina (Nicholas) Sciamanna of DuBois; four grandchildren: Gianna Green, Dominic Green, Ava Sciamanna and Isabella Sciamanna; two nieces, Angela Chaisson and Lisa Johnston; a nephew, David Judice, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leno and Louie Judice; a niece, Betsy Pearce; and a nephew, John Judice.
Family and friends are invited to the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, where a celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Ed Walk officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses and can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/f/burialmemorial-fund-for-mary-daykon online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 16, 2020