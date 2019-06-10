|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mary Carmela (Modaffare) Slovek, age 93, of Easton, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, as a patient of the St. Lukes Hospital, Anderson Campus, in Easton, PA.
Mary was born on January 15, 1926, to the late Pasquel and Carmela (Petrungaro) Modaffare, in DuBois, PA. On January 15, 1949, she married Leo E. Slovek at St. Catherine's in DuBois, PA; Leo preceded her in passing on February 20, 1988.
As a child, Mary worked alongside her father as a gandy dancer, which is slang for early railroad workers who maintained railroad tracks in the years prior to the work being done by machines. She also worked for BF Goodrich for many years and she made pizzas at Mancuso's on Main St., in Reynoldsville. She eventually worked for and retired from Owens Illinois in Brookville, PA.
She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville.
Mary could be described as stubborn, tough, amazing, loving, mighty, and fierce. She loved being known as "a tough old bird." At the age of seventy she fulfilled a lifelong dream of jumping out of an airplane; this experience left her wanting more and she then created the goal of jumping from the wing of an airplane. She loved to hunt, create crafts, she was an excellent cook, enjoyed planting and she was simply a well-rounded person who could do just about anything she set her mind to; she was not considered a super feminine woman.
Mary is survived by three daughters: Pamela (Russell) Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO; Theresa (James) Mauk of Bushkill, PA; Amber Slovek of New Canton, VA; five grandchildren: Corey Hepburn, Rai Smith, David Hepburn, Victoria Simmans, David Barrett; five great-grandchildren: Bradyn Hepburn, Reese Josephine Smith, Corey Joel Hepburn, Brandon Simmans, and Elizabeth Simmans.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by three brothers, Dominic, Frank, and Anthony Modaffare; and three sisters, Mary Modaffare, Sara Modaffare, and Josephine Preston.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will be held the same day at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 607 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Published in The Courier Express on June 10, 2019
