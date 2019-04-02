Mary E. Battitori, Age 95 of Harmor Street, DuBois, PA died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on October 31, 1923 in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Penvose) Carlson.
She was married to Joseph Suplizio who preceded her in death in 1957, she then married Alfred "Butch" Battitori. He preceded her in death in 2003.
She retired in 1986 from the DuBois Area School District Maintenance Department.
Mary was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and the Friendship Hose Company #2 Ladies Auxilliary.
She is survived by one son (Vincent Suplizio & his wife Linda of Rochester, NY), two daughters;( Mary Margaret Causgrove of Cleveland, OH and Rose Koch & her husband Martin of Ridgway, PA) one brother (James Carlson of Perry, OH), ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son (Joseph E. Suplizio), three brothers;(George, Wally & Edward Carlson), four sisters; (Betty Keller, Emma Jean Lewis, Erma King & Mildred Whitmore) a grandson (Kenneth Causgrove) and granddaughter (Jacquline Weinstein).
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr.Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 2, 2019