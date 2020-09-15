Mary E. Gresock, age 85 of Sykesville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 5, 1935 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Bodner) Sackash.
On January 14, 1961 she married Mike J. "Jim" Gresock at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2013.
Mary attended school in Kramer, PA. She then went on to work at Rockwell Manufacturing. She then became a fulltime homemaker and mother and later worked as a cook at the Silver Front and Open Pantry in Sykesville until her retirement.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, PA. Our mother was the "heart" of our family. She was known to say that the only thing she truly wanted in life was to have a big family and a house "full of love". Every holiday was celebrated at her home where she always prepared everyone's favorite dishes. Mary really enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's school activities and sporting events – especially baseball games – where she would "cheer" them on. She was the best Mother and "BaBa" in the world!
She is survived by her children; (Cathy Ovenshire & her husband Perry of Falls Creek, PA, Michael J. Gresock of Sykesville, PA, James M. Gresock & his wife Diane of Reynoldsville, PA and Robert J. Gresock of Sykesville, PA) 2 brothers; (Eugene Sackash of Reynoldsville, PA and Michael Sackash of Sykesville, PA), 3 sisters; (Dorothy Rimer of Niagara Falls, NY and Catherine Butkewich and Lillian Gilga both of Sykesville, PA), 7 grandchildren; (Melissa (Ovenshire) Carlson & her husband Brandon, Wesley Ovenshire, Allixandra, Mitchell, Jared, Brad and Jeff Gresock), 5 great grandchildren; (Hannah, Heath, Holden, Hudson, and Hattie Carlson).
She was preceded in death by 4 sisters; (Anna Foradori, Sophia Kennis, Verna Minns and Delores Pindrock) and 2 brothers; (Henry & George Sackash).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 PM – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.
A Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 AM from the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Shaffer Street, Sykesville, PA 15865.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.