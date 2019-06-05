Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM DuBois Country Club 10 Lakeside Avenue DuBois , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Mary Elizabeth Lash (née Shoemaker) of DuBois, PA died in Lakewood Ranch, FL on May 25, 2019 at the age of 73 after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Mary is survived by her son Robert J. Young, Jr. and his wife Marie of Hollidaysburg PA. Also surviving are her brother Merle Shoemaker of Venice, FL and her brother Clarence Shoemaker and his wife Rebecca of DuBois, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warry and Mary Shoemaker of Hickory, PA, her brother Richard Shoemaker of Hickory, PA and her brother Warry Shoemaker of Phoenix, Arizona.

Mary was born on November 13, 1945, in DuBois, PA. She attended Huston Township High School and graduated from DuBois Area High School. In 1967, she graduated from Clarion University with a degree in Education, and worked on her Masters Degree at The Pennsylvania State University from 1980-83.

Mary as served the director of the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission for 36 years. She was also involved in many statewide organizations throughout her career, including the Pennsylvania Association of County Drug and Alcohol Administrators, the Certified Prevention Alliance, the Northeast Addiction Technology Transfer Center, and the Governor's Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse's Western Area Regional Training Council. Mary was at the forefront of Pennsylvania's certification process for drug and alcohol professionals from the beginning and was herself one of the first certified addictions counselors in the state. She was also instrumental in shaping the Student Assistance Program in Pennsylvania, serving as a trainer and consultant for the program for many years and helping to create policies that are still utilized across the state. Following her retirement, Mary was an active and dedicated member of Relay for Life. She was also a devoted supporter of various animal causes.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1:30 PM on June 27, 2019 at the DuBois Country Club, 10 Lakeside Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801. Pastor Leanne Gill Peters will officiate the ceremony. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Relay for Life of DuBois/American Cancer Society, 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801, the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830, or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238

